As we begin ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ and pledge to reduce single use plastic, I sat down with those who segregate plastic waste.



I salute them for their hardwork and contribution towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream. pic.twitter.com/3ARJ2CenZH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Mathura on September 11 to launch an animal welfare scheme, spoke about the importance of getting rid of single-use plastic. He also met and interacted with a group of women segregating plastic waste. The interaction was a part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” (cleanliness is service) scheme of the government.

“We need to make efforts to free our homes and workspaces of single-use plastic by October 2,” the prime minister said.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi had announced that the government will take the “first strong step” towards eradicating single-use plastic on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.