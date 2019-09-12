Watch: PM Modi ‘sat down’ with women segregating plastic waste in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
‘I salute them for their hardwork and contribution towards fulfilling Bapu’s dream.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Mathura on September 11 to launch an animal welfare scheme, spoke about the importance of getting rid of single-use plastic. He also met and interacted with a group of women segregating plastic waste. The interaction was a part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” (cleanliness is service) scheme of the government.
“We need to make efforts to free our homes and workspaces of single-use plastic by October 2,” the prime minister said.
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi had announced that the government will take the “first strong step” towards eradicating single-use plastic on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.