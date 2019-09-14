Watch: Differently-abled man sings ‘DDLJ’ song. Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Give him a hug from me’
A patient of cerebral palsy, Raju dreams of meeting the Bollywood actor. So, his younger brother tweets out an entreaty every single day.
A patient of cerebral palsy, Raju spends his days waiting and watching Shah Rukh Khan films. His biggest dream? That one day he can meet his favourite superstar.
Now, though a meeting has not yet materialised, a video of Raju singing – barely audibly – Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, a song from Khan’s 1995 film Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has gone viral on the internet. And after it was retweeted by a popular account, it has received a reply from the actor.
Raju’s video is on a Twitter account run by his younger brother Amrit Karan. With very few tweets about anything other from Raju, the account is almost a shrine to the hashtag #RajuMeetsShahrukh. Each day is documented with a different song and the same request, “Shah Rukh Khan if you are reading this, meet my brother.”
It was on Day 143 that Raju received a reply from the superstar. In a heartbreaking video message posted by Amrit Karan, Raju described what he thought of Shah Rukh Khan. Their mother, seated behind, looked on. The video received over 370,000 views on Twitter, and eventually an acknowledgement from Khan.