A patient of cerebral palsy, Raju spends his days waiting and watching Shah Rukh Khan films. His biggest dream? That one day he can meet his favourite superstar.

Now, though a meeting has not yet materialised, a video of Raju singing – barely audibly – Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam, a song from Khan’s 1995 film Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge has gone viral on the internet. And after it was retweeted by a popular account, it has received a reply from the actor.

Wow how well he sings. Give him hug from me. Love https://t.co/3Vtg6IKeii — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 12, 2019

Raju’s video is on a Twitter account run by his younger brother Amrit Karan. With very few tweets about anything other from Raju, the account is almost a shrine to the hashtag #RajuMeetsShahrukh. Each day is documented with a different song and the same request, “Shah Rukh Khan if you are reading this, meet my brother.”

Day 260 : @iamsrk Din ho gaye do sau sath. Please karlo Raju se baat... #RajuMeetsShahrukh — Amrit (@amritkaran) August 27, 2019

Day 255 : On 15th Aug 1947 we got independence from Britishers. I wish the world gets indepence from incurable diseases like Cerebral Palsy, Cancer, AIDS etc..@iamsrk Need your support in spreading love for brother who suffers from Cerebral Palsy..#RajuMeetsShahrukh — Amrit (@amritkaran) August 15, 2019

Day 214: @iamsrk I know you are testing my persivierence.... its not easy... but I will keep requesting you to meet my brother... #RajuMeetsShahrukh — Amrit (@amritkaran) June 14, 2019

It was on Day 143 that Raju received a reply from the superstar. In a heartbreaking video message posted by Amrit Karan, Raju described what he thought of Shah Rukh Khan. Their mother, seated behind, looked on. The video received over 370,000 views on Twitter, and eventually an acknowledgement from Khan.

Day 249 : @iamsrk I would not have sent these series of tweets had Raju not been differently abled. But this is not the case.. if I get to know where and when you are available in North India I will bring him to meet you...#RajuMeetsShahrukh pic.twitter.com/KIodWLWXh5 — Amrit (@amritkaran) August 7, 2019

Day 229 : @iamsrk Raju watching #DiltoPagalHai on @PrimeVideoIN. He enjoys each and every moment and is one of his favourite movies.... #RajuMeetsShahrukh pic.twitter.com/AmwIAZ23s6 — Amrit (@amritkaran) July 13, 2019

Day 212 : Raju has a new friend. @iamsrk aap bhi Raju se thodi friendship karlo... #RajuMeetsShahrukh pic.twitter.com/uo1KX0c6aQ — Amrit (@amritkaran) June 11, 2019

Day 182 : @iamsrk Raju would have voted for you even in the elections.... #RajuMeetsShahrukh pic.twitter.com/LMBSdHyDbM — Amrit (@amritkaran) April 18, 2019