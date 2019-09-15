Play

Surveillance footage posted by the Walnut Creek Police Department shows two women plotting a theft in a department store of the small California town.

The footage shows one woman keeping watch while the other approaches an elderly woman, who is bent over the meat section, and extracts her wallet. The two then abandon their shopping cart and make off.

Shots from another CCTV camera shows the two leaving the store.

Police are still on the lookout for the two suspects. Speaking to Bay Area channel, KPIX-5, Walnut Creek police spokeswoman Lt Tracie Reese said, “We don’t know if our victim was targeted because of her age. Her wallet was accessible and our suspects took the opportunity to take it.”