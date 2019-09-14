Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Hostel Maggi, cold Maggi in school tiffin boxes, hot Maggi sitting in a new house before the furniture comes in, spicy Maggi at a hill station while wearing mufflers and sweaters – Maggi memories, like the recipes to make the instant noodles, are endless.

However, a home chef’s recipe for a “Maggi dessert” doing the rounds on Twitter has people shocked and confused.

Posted originally on YouTube by a popular channel with over 700,000 followers, named Hemanshi’s World, the recipe entails adding Maggi to simmering milk, putting away the tastemaker, and adding crushed rose petals (or rose leaves) and condensed milk instead.

The result is a sweet, rose-flavoured Maggi. Some users couldn’t believe what they had just seen.

You want to add poison to poison? — Virat (@Virat26177839) September 12, 2019

Following actions should be taken against the creator of this recipe:

1. Section 295A: intended to outrage religious feelings.

2. Section 268: Creating Public nuisance.

3. Section 420: Cheating and Dishonesty.



& lastly



4. Section 121: attempting to wage war against the state.😰 — Ankit Khemka (@khemka_ankit) September 13, 2019

Idli with Nutella is anyday better than this blasphemy. — Swapnil (@swapgooner11) September 12, 2019

Maggi payasam — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

😭😭😭 — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Other, braver culinary experimenters, however, agreed to give the recipe a try.

Add tooti frooti too — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

you wanna kill people, 🤮🤮 — ஆனந்த் (@smk_anand) September 12, 2019

Are you even frm earth??? She has made sweet maggi...i will die hungry rather then eating that.. — Ashutosh Khandelwal (@ashutosh_0612) September 12, 2019