Watch: Home chef makes rose-flavoured Maggi kheer. No thanks, say shocked Twitter users
Recipe for sweet Maggi made with milk and rose essence goes viral.
Hostel Maggi, cold Maggi in school tiffin boxes, hot Maggi sitting in a new house before the furniture comes in, spicy Maggi at a hill station while wearing mufflers and sweaters – Maggi memories, like the recipes to make the instant noodles, are endless.
However, a home chef’s recipe for a “Maggi dessert” doing the rounds on Twitter has people shocked and confused.
Posted originally on YouTube by a popular channel with over 700,000 followers, named Hemanshi’s World, the recipe entails adding Maggi to simmering milk, putting away the tastemaker, and adding crushed rose petals (or rose leaves) and condensed milk instead.
The result is a sweet, rose-flavoured Maggi. Some users couldn’t believe what they had just seen.
Other, braver culinary experimenters, however, agreed to give the recipe a try.