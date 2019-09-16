Leopard accidentally fallen into the well was successfully rescued by Rapid Rescue Team, Buldhana. Team acted swiftly and showed great presence of mind.



Congratulations to Rapid Rescue Team, Buldhana. pic.twitter.com/pqAcy5bg9T — Muvvala Kondala Rao, IFS (@rao_muvvala) September 15, 2019

A leopard which fell into a well in Mehkar, a town in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, was rescued by the Forest Department’s Rapid Rescue Team on Sunday.

The leopard had fallen into the well on Saturday night and was spotted on Sunday morning, reported Lokmat. By the time the forest department arrived, a large number of villagers had gathered at the scene.

The leopard was released into the forest after it was rescued.