OH CRAP!



Not to be crass but #IL lawmaker talking to me about feces, feathers & filth fell victim to culprit during our #MorningInsiders interview. Ew! @cbschicago caught it all on camera. At 6AM, hear more about Rep's years-long quest to fix bird issue at @cta #irvingpark stop pic.twitter.com/CntCAEGH19 — LAUREN VICTORY (@LaurenVictory) September 16, 2019

Jaime Andrade, the state representative for Illinois state’s 40th district in the US, had a moment of karma when a pigeon pooped on his head while he was giving an interview about the problem of pigeon waste in his area. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Commuters to and from Chicago’s Irving Park CTA Stop have to negotiate an excessive amount of pigeon waste while walking around the station, and Andrade is out to find ways to fix this problem. Things, however, boomeranged on the representative when the bird pooped on him while he was talking about the problem.

“That’s what happens to my constituents,” Andrade said, not allowing the incident dampen his spirits, at least on camera.