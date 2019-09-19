This wearable chair could change how we work and travel pic.twitter.com/KO8QoUcrut — Tech Insider (@techinsider) September 18, 2019

A TechInsider video featuring a wearable chair has people on the internet a little confused. Called Lex, the wearable chair was invented by creator Astride Bionix and promises to be an “exoskeleton that lets you sit with a perfect posture”.

Attached around one’s bottom and thighs, the chair is essentially two bendable rods that can fashion out a portable chair. Funded through Kickstarter, the bionic chair is made of aerospace-grade aluminium, weighs just one kilogram, but can support weights of up to 120 kg.

Designed to make workplaces portable, the product is available to be shipped anywhere around the world for $186.

However, not all social media users have found this exoskeletal chair very clever. Most people have asked about the one huge problem – how does one, while wearing the chair, sit on an actual chair or a bench, or a bus of train seat?

He has to bend to pick something up on a crowded sidewalk. — sdhv (@sdhv1) September 18, 2019

Literally makes no sense lol. Are people really this lazy? — Matthew Danahy (@DANahyINREALIFE) September 19, 2019

He's just going to make his own seat in the aisle and be a huge nuisance. — Jimbo Slice (@Mudblood47) September 18, 2019

Others simply thought the innovation was, quite unnecessary.

10/10. Would slip on wet marble and impale myself with that. — Nat Eschenique (@NEschenique) September 19, 2019

It encourages good posture because if you don’t have it you’ll fall over — Kamala is Justice (@ReginaA1981) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile in the world of fiction – the wearable chair already exists!

Meanwhile, feedback from actual customers – apart from several complaints about the delivery being delayed – showed that Lex was useful, but perhaps not the most comfortable lounging device. While one person wrote that it was a “little uncomfortable”, another recommended that users “practice [how] to wear and sit.”

Practise sitting? Well, really what have things come to?