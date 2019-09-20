Watch: A homeless man and his missing dog were reunited. What followed was unadulterated happiness
Bobo had gone missing on August 31. After searching for him for days, his dad Anthony Rogers gave up. But then...
A homeless man in Memphis, Tennessee USA, Anthony Rogers doesn’t have much apart from a spot on the streets . However, he does have a dog, Bobo, whom he always put before himself.
On August 31, when Rogers woke up, Bobo was nowhere to be seen. Rogers looked everywhere for his dog and waited for two whole weeks. Yet Bobo did not appear.
Finally, when Rogers had almost given up, dad and dog were united and the happy moments caught on camera.
It turned out that Bobo has wandered away and lost his ways. He was finally found by volunteers of the Memphis Animal Services who neutered, microchipped and vaccinated Bobo and returned him to his father with a year’s supply of heartworm prevention, a bag of dog food and other doggy essentials.