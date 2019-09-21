Play

India-origin YouTuber Lilly Singh’s new talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, has been making headlines ever since its debut on September 16. A rap song that outlines the theme of the show and takes down the quintessential American late-night stereotypes has received close to a million views on YouTube (video above).

So far, the guests on Singh’s show include actors Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Kenan Thompson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and singer Christina Aguilera.

The video blogger, who earlier used the handle ||Superwoman||, has been an internet sensation for nearly a decade before moving to television. Singh’s parents are from India while she was brought up in Canada. Social commentary, especially on issues like feminism, wage gap, and racism have always been on the frontline in her content.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will begin airing in India on September 21.