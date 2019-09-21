Play

Internet influencer Rega Jha has teamed up with the Vitamin Stree collective to talk about social media. The first episode of the two-part series is titled Why Can’t We Stop Scrolling on Instagram.

In the video, Jha explains that many businesses run on “how much time and attention we spend on (social media) apps”. She also recalls Netflix CEO Reed Hastings’ quote from 2017, where he had said that the online streaming company considers sleep a competitor.

Jha also sheds light on the tricks used by companies to keep users hooked, besides touching on the attention economy, human downgrading, and the importance of solitude for productivity.