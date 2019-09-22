News anchor Anjana Om Kashyap calls Aditya Thackeray the ‘Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena’, apologises
The anchor did not realise she was on air when she made the comment.
Hindi news channel Aaj Tak’s anchor Anjana Om Kashyap had a rather embarrassing moment on September 21 when she made a comment on Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray. The comment was inadvertently played on live television.
In her comments, Kashyap called Thackeray the “Rahul Gandhi of Shiv Sena”, while a video clip of Thackeray was on the screen. It appears like Kashyap was unaware that her voice was still audible to the viewers.
The anchor later issued an apology, calling the statement a “lapse of judgment”.