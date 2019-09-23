BBC’s Fleabag emerged as the big winner at the first-ever host-less Emmy ceremony, held on September 22 in Los Angeles. The show opened with an animated Homer Simpson taking the stage and finally giving way to actor Bryan Cranston.

The popular show Fleabag won the awards for outstanding writing, best comedy series, and best directing, as well as the award for the best lead actress in a comedy role for Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

"This is just getting ridiculous." Phoebe Waller-Bridge recalls the "absolutely mental" journey of #Fleabag in her acceptance speech for best comedy series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/g7d7HYBrAF — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

"Oh my god, no." #Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes home her second Emmy of the night for lead actress in a comedy. Watch her speech: https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/WfbHjDdFq9 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

The ceremony also saw social issues like income inequality and transgender rights being talked about. Michelle Williams, who won the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for the show Fosse/Verdon, used the platform to address the problem of the gender wage gap. Jharrel Jerome won the award for the outstanding lead actor in a limited series for the Netflix show When They See Us. Jerome dedicated his win to the “exonerated five”.

Every boss everywhere should watch Michelle Williams’ #Emmys speech. Hear it, live it pic.twitter.com/cg8DXminfo — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 23, 2019

The reaction to Jharrel Jerome winning an Emmy is so powerful. He deserves this and so much more for such an incredible performance. #WhenTheySeeUs



pic.twitter.com/B8IElGjC42 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2019

"Most importantly, this is for the men we know as the Exonerated Five." Jharrel Jerome dedicates his #Emmy win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series to the Exonerated Five. #WhenTheySeeUs pic.twitter.com/mRJjmtQkkj — ARRAY (@ARRAYNow) September 23, 2019

Patricia Arquette won the best supporting actress in a limited series or movie category for The Act. She used the opportunity to rally for transgender rights, reminiscing about her late sister Alexis. Billy Porter won the lead actor in a drama series award for Pose and called for tolerance, representation and equality.

Jodie Comer, who won the award for best lead actress in a drama series for the show Killing Eve, said in her acceptance speech that she did not invite her parents to the ceremony because she “didn’t think it was her time”.

"I didn't think this was going to be my time." A shocked Jodie Comer (@jodiecomer) – star of #KillingEve – explains why she didn't invite her parents to the show in her acceptance speech for lead actress in a drama https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/dgvHO8sOi2 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019