Many attendees of the Howdy Modi event held in Houston, Texas, USA on September 22 were welcomed with greetings of “Namaste, Howdy Modi, Jai Shri Ram”, suggest videos posted on social media.

The Howdy Modi event was attended by an estimated 50,000 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump addressed the crowd, which largely consisted of the Indian diaspora, and made politically-motivated speeches. The two leaders even took a victory lap of sorts at the venue.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump take a lap around the NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/Uu6qLEeHVM — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

However, that was not all there was to the Howdy Modi event. Protestors gathered outside the venue with placards that read “free Kashmir”. A video of a group of people comparing the RSS to the white supremacist hate group Ku Klux Klan also surfaced on social media.

No other Indian PM had the honour to be compared with Hitler.



These are the visuals Indian media will hide from Indians.

A scene from Houston pic.twitter.com/heCy0P1wEv — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) September 23, 2019

This woman calling Narendra Modi “the butcher of humanity” is a legend. #AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/fuukiV3or9 — Simran Jeet Singh (@SikhProf) September 23, 2019

