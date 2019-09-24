Play

“This is all wrong,” teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told a room full of world leaders on September 23 at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Thunberg is a Swedish activist who rose to prominence with her individual “school strike for climate change” in 2018, a movement that has now spread to almost 185 countries.

“I shouldn’t be up here, I should be back in school,” an emotional Thunberg said during her address at the UN. “You have stolen my dreams, my childhood with your empty words.”

The UN Climate Action Summit that was held in New York from September 21 to September 23 was aimed at world leaders discussing “concrete, realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020, in line with reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent over the next decade, and to net zero emissions by 2050”.