Watch: Man slips while trying to board a moving train. Alert RPF officers save his life
Using the incident as an example, the Ministry of Railways tweeted, ‘However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain or detrain a moving train.’
The Ministry of Railways has posted CCTV footage of what could have been a fatal accident to ask that no one should try to board a moving train. The footage shows a passenger hurrying towards the Ashram Express in Ahmedabad station when the train begins to pull out of the platform. The passenger makes a run for it but slips.
Luckily Railway Protection Force personnel on duty spotted the man and rushed to him – successfully pushing him on board.
“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain or detrain a moving train,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways. Social media users, while praising the RPF personnel’s alertness, reiterated the warning.