A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

The Ministry of Railways has posted CCTV footage of what could have been a fatal accident to ask that no one should try to board a moving train. The footage shows a passenger hurrying towards the Ashram Express in Ahmedabad station when the train begins to pull out of the platform. The passenger makes a run for it but slips.

Luckily Railway Protection Force personnel on duty spotted the man and rushed to him – successfully pushing him on board.

“However fit and smart you are, please don’t try to entrain or detrain a moving train,” tweeted the Ministry of Railways. Social media users, while praising the RPF personnel’s alertness, reiterated the warning.

#RPF this policeman's are real hero 😘 — DEBABRATA MONDAL (@DM_debabrata_) September 24, 2019

RPF ऑफिसर के जज़्बे को सलाम specially तुरंत action लेने के लिए, साथ ही लोगों को इस वीडियो से सीख लेकर जागरूक होने की जरूरत है — Rudra Narayan Mishra (@RudraNa49415140) September 24, 2019

Thanks Railway Protection Force which saved the life of a traveler but also saved a family from being orphaned .. — Sanjay Kumar Mishra✍ (@dhritrastra) September 24, 2019

And if you can't make it, it's okay to miss a journey. Missing your train can't be more precious than your life — Nikhil Arela (@arelanikhil) September 24, 2019

Nope our gov doesn't close the door of the bus and train like foreign country hence we see this stupidity — Tudmonkey49 (@tudmonkey40) September 24, 2019