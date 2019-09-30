“you look like you're wearing about $250 worth of JC Penney”



"Actually, it is Kohl's," Sanders says.

pic.twitter.com/k5vC000Hyl — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 23, 2019

Bernie Sanders poked a little fun at his own non-designer suits when a supporter highlighted the difference between Donald Trump’s $2000 Armani Suits, and how Bernie looks like he’s “wearing about $250 worth of JC Penney,” pointing out that “that’s what the difference is between the classes.” Sanders responded with “Actually, it is Kohl’s,” to which the audience cheered loudly.