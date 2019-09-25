The first episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S premiered 25 years ago today ♥️ #FRIENDS25 pic.twitter.com/ErYIKNlqWG — Maika Tiu (@MaikaTiu) September 21, 2019

It all started on September 22, 1994, when rich girl Rachel Green jumped her wedding, and in desperate need for help, reunited with her high school friend Monica Geller, who was actually not invited to the said wedding. The one with the many names, The Pilot episode aka The One Where It All Began, The One Where Monica Gets A Roommate or simply, The First One, began the wildly popular run of the Warner Bros Television’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S., which completed 10 seasons in 2004, with the final episode being aired on May 6 that year.

From Chandler’s sarcasm, Monica’s cleanliness obsession, Phoebe’s quirks, Joey’s silliness and love for food, and Ross and Rachel’s convoluted romance, every aspect of the sitcom has been watched by several generations, going from an episodic TV show to a weekend binge.

Naturally, the world got together to celebrate the cult show on its 25th anniversary. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up, Meghan Trainor did a special cover of the iconic F.R.I.E.N.D.S. song, and of course, there was a cat video.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S as a kitten 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/CPiBKHoAdA — Koko Brunch ♋ (@KancutMeleduk) September 23, 2019

Meanwhile, brands across the internet – from those selling experiences to actual products – promised to be there for you too...

The Israel Defense Forces also tweeted out a strange video of a few officers dancing to the show’s theme in their own celebration of the 25th anniversary.

F•R•I•E•N•D•S



Our soldiers couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate #Friends25 than celebrating...with friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/kYsTjAoAAH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 22, 2019

Google, of course, joined the party with a very special feature added to their search.

The one where Google celebrates #FRIENDS25!



Google the names of the characters,tap/click the icons to the right & relive some of the iconic moments from the show.



Happy 25th anniversary, F.R.I.E.N.D.S!🐈🎸🍕🥪🍟🛋🦆🐥

Could this show BE anymore classic?!pic.twitter.com/tA4T2wALQE — Paulami (@PaulamiTweets) September 20, 2019

While the silver jubilee did make some feel old, others were all love and nostalgia.

The best ever and forever, l have seen this show over and over and still cant get enough ov it. In love with these people, There is nothing more beautiful than these people together living & teaching the life, “I’ll be there for you”

F.R.I.E.N.D.S everything else#Friends25 pic.twitter.com/LeJKgdrRHF — △⃒⃘ (@Reem_salman1) September 20, 2019

IT'S 25 WHOLE YEARS SINCE THE PILOT OF F.R.I.E.N.D.S WAS AIRED.

THE MORE YOU WATCH THIS SHOW, THE FUNNIER IT GETS❤️ — Hareem. (@LeftHoJao) September 21, 2019

imagine a world without the show “F•R•I•E•N•D•S” pic.twitter.com/lBrO7Z4IjZ — najla💥 (@najlaahmed1111) September 19, 2019

F • R • I • E • N • D • S



ig:julsonmakeup pic.twitter.com/1skrQSh2sn — makeupgirlies (@makeupgirlies) September 10, 2019

An icon of American pop-culture, the show has inspired several (but not always successful) remakes.

Yet, the 1990s cult-classic has recently come under the scanner for being problematic. Often compared to the NBC sitcom Seinfeld (1989-1998), the show has been critiqued for its absolute lack of diversity, fat-shaming, sexualisation and objectification, gender stereotyping and transphobia. Others have argued that it has simply lost its relevance.

It's full of fatshaming, transphobic jokes, and the cast is about as diverse as the milk isle at the grocery store, on top of that 4 minutes of every 22 minute episode is laugh tracks because of the "hilarious" jokes — spooky bees 🎃🐝 (@bumblesmybees) September 14, 2019

Cultural Impact



█

█

█

█

█ ＿

seinfeld S05E14 F·R·I·E·N·D·S

"The marine

biologist" — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) September 15, 2019