#WATCH US President: I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting&he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. pic.twitter.com/w1ZWYiaOSu — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

When asked about the significance of the recently concluded Howdy Modi event in Houston, Texas and his chemistry with Narendra Modi, American president Donald Trump said he considers him to be “a great gentleman and a great leader.” He went on to say that India before Narendra Modi was “very torn [and] there was a lot of dissension, fighting and he [Narendra Modi] brought it all together.” Trump added “we’ll call him the Father of India.”

Referring to the energy of the crowd at Howdy Modi, the American president then compared the Indian prime minister to the legendary rock star Elvis Presley, calling Modi “an American version of Elvis.”