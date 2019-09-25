#PrayForPakistan 🙏🏽🙏🏽 there are likely chances of aftershocks for the next 24 hours due to the earthquake in pakistan. keep everyone in ur prayers😔 pic.twitter.com/5tNav4EYYU — (ma)lyca📲 (@malikaaaaaaaa__) September 24, 2019 Civilians can be seen running to escape falling infrastructure in this CCTV footage

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 struck north-eastern Pakistan on September 24 – causing tremors in North India as well – its epicentre being in Mirpur (north of Jhelum). Social media users have been posting videos of the impact in both Pakistan and India.

Road damage at Jehlum Pakistan due to earth quake #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mjfIQTba52 — Rizwan Buttar (@rizwanbuttar) September 24, 2019 Jhelum, Punjab Province

Situation of Lucky One Mall, Karachi#earthquake pic.twitter.com/8zJUA3QC2Q — Tariq Khattak (@Tarikkhattak) September 24, 2019 Lucky One Mall in Karachi

My friend sends this video from Noida! #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/psGAMf6mXn — Chetan Bragta (@chetanbragta) September 24, 2019 Noida, India

There have been no reports of deaths in India so far. Sardar Gulfaraz the deputy inspector general of police in Mirpur, Pakistan said in a televised address, “At least 19 people have been killed and more than 300 wounded.”

With mobile and internet services still largely cut off in Jammu & Kashmir after the communications blackout began in early August, people outside the region used social media to express fears about not being able to get in touch with their families. Many users continue to implore that communications be restored.

Earthquake in Kashmir, this on the 52nd day of complete communication blackout in the valley. Thinking of anxious family members who have no source of information on their loved ones. What can be more inhuman than this ? — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 24, 2019

1 month, 19 days, 6 hrs & 45 mins as of now that Kashmir has been under siege. Day-night curfew, media & communications blackout, food & medicinal crisis; and today we don’t even know what’s the situation after the Earthquake in IOK. We demand India to #LiftTheSiegeInKashmir now! pic.twitter.com/M6Cq4MzUw2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 24, 2019