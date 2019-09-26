Play

A new video created by the collective Vitamin Stree throws light on how climate change affects marginalised communities, especially women.

Quoting the United Nations, the video says that women are the most vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change because they make up the majority of the world’s poor.

Women are worst affected in rural areas when climate change causes agrarian crises. While more and more men are migrating to cities for better job opportunities, women are left with the burden of farms in addition to their households.

The video also throws light on how women have led successful environmental campaigns, citing examples like Uttarakhand’s Chipko Movement, and teenage activist Greta Thunberg in present. “Strong policies with a gendered perspective are essential”, the video advocates.