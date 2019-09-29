Flying high: Beijing Daxing International Airport officially opened Wednesday after four years! #AmazingChina pic.twitter.com/NXSiI3bP5F — China Xinhua Sci-Tech (@XHscitech) September 25, 2019

Beijing Daxing International Airport, the largest single terminal airport in the world, was inaugurated by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

An 11-million-square-foot star-shaped structure, the airport was designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid and should be able to handle 72 million passengers a year.

Construction of the Daxing airport was completed in less than five years, at a cost $17 billion.

The $11bn Beijing Daxing Int'l Airport,handling 300 take-offs n landings an hour,was formally opened by PresidentXi today.

Designed by legendary ZahaHadid,it evolved from principles of traditional Chinese architecture that organise interconnected spaces around a central courtyard

China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, 1 of the world's largest

After an opening ceremony featuring speeches and dancing, the airport’s first commercial flight, a China Southern Airlines plane bound for the southern province of Guangdong, took off on Wednesday afternoon reported the Associated Press.

The airport was reportedly built to ease pressure and overcrowding at Beijing’s existing airport, the world’s second-busiest after Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International airport.

Hello Daxing! Beijing's new airport opens to flights

The Beijing Daxing International Airport stands ready for its opening ceremony on Wed, Sept 25. Say "hi" to the world's largest airport!

Beijing Daxing International Airport set to welcome international travelers.



We invite you to take a tour in the terminal and review the development of China's civil aviation over the past 70 years #PKX #BJNewAirport



Click to take off🛫: https://t.co/Pocd44JC0P pic.twitter.com/6YXoLWvh56 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 25, 2019

The airport is equipped with a 5G-based smart travel system jointly introduced by Huawei Technologies, China Eastern Airlines and China Unicom, reported The South China Morning Post. This enables facial recognition for check-in and security clearance, and provide a paperless luggage service. Field tests showed that the 5G speed exceeded 1.2 Gbit per second, about 100 times faster than the current 4G system, according to a Huawei press release, reported the Hong Kong newspaper.