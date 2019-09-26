Watch: Kerala woman teaches a bus driver a lesson on lane-driving
The video was posted on Facebook by actor Unni Mukundan.
A woman from Kerala forced an erring bus driver to follow traffic rules by directing him to stick to his lane. A video of the incident has gone viral.
The video was posted on Facebook by actor Unni Mukundan and was an instant hit on social media. The woman, seated on her scooter, refused to budge when the bus was driven into the wrong lane. The driver of the bus had to eventually move to the correct lane in order to continue driving.
Many Twitter users argued that this is only possible in South India, claiming that bus drivers elsewhere don’r care about traffic rules.