A woman from Kerala forced an erring bus driver to follow traffic rules by directing him to stick to his lane. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The video was posted on Facebook by actor Unni Mukundan and was an instant hit on social media. The woman, seated on her scooter, refused to budge when the bus was driven into the wrong lane. The driver of the bus had to eventually move to the correct lane in order to continue driving.

Many Twitter users argued that this is only possible in South India, claiming that bus drivers elsewhere don’r care about traffic rules.

In UP, the driver would have got down and thrashed the woman — SavvyPriya (@SavvyPriya) September 26, 2019

True, if somewhere up North, the woman won't probably dared to do this.Even if she did , the chances of being manhandled by bus crew is very high. In Kerala,the probability of that is much lower than North , though can't be ruled out. — Hashim (@desertzoner) September 26, 2019