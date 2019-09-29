Watch: Chinese influencer’s landlord exposes her ‘double life’ in a video of her filthy apartment
Known for her glamourous life and vacations, with over a million followers, Lisa Li had a flat full of mouldy dishes and pet excreta.
A Chinese social media influencer has been exposed by her landlord for living a double life after she failed to pay several months’ worth of utility bills amounting to about $420.
With over a million followers on Chinese social media site Weibo, video blogger Lisa Li is known for her glamorous looks, and expensive, glossy vacations, and fine dining experiences. However, a video tour of her flat, filmed by her landlady – identified by local media as Mrs Chen – exposes the filth and neglect hidden behind her carefully curated online persona.
Littered with mouldy food, unwashed dishes, dog excrement and a filthy cage, the flat is so dirty, said Mrs Chen, that even professional cleaners have refused to clean it. Mrs Chen was forced to film and circulate such a video, she said, after Li failed to show up or answer calls for several days.
Soon after the video went viral, Li apologised and offered to clean the apartment herself.
Explaining that she had missed her landlord’s messages as she had been away and busy on a business trip, the influencer posted a video of herself sweeping and cleaning her flat. However, several of Li’s fans called her insincere and the Weibo star lost over 60,000 followers.
