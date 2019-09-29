Play

A Chinese social media influencer has been exposed by her landlord for living a double life after she failed to pay several months’ worth of utility bills amounting to about $420.

With over a million followers on Chinese social media site Weibo, video blogger Lisa Li is known for her glamorous looks, and expensive, glossy vacations, and fine dining experiences. However, a video tour of her flat, filmed by her landlady – identified by local media as Mrs Chen – exposes the filth and neglect hidden behind her carefully curated online persona.

Littered with mouldy food, unwashed dishes, dog excrement and a filthy cage, the flat is so dirty, said Mrs Chen, that even professional cleaners have refused to clean it. Mrs Chen was forced to film and circulate such a video, she said, after Li failed to show up or answer calls for several days.

Soon after the video went viral, Li apologised and offered to clean the apartment herself.

Credit: Pear Video

Explaining that she had missed her landlord’s messages as she had been away and busy on a business trip, the influencer posted a video of herself sweeping and cleaning her flat. However, several of Li’s fans called her insincere and the Weibo star lost over 60,000 followers.

Also read:

Watch: ‘Young’ Chinese video blogger’s beauty filter slips, revealing middle-aged person

Beware Indian social media influencers promoting brands. They may be resorting to fakery