Plan 9 from Outer Space, Dhinchak Pooja and countless TikTok videos made for no apparent reason or rhyme – sometimes videos are bafflingly entertaining despite not being highly aesthetic.

One such peddler of joyous moments, a custodian of true video art – TikTok-er Bharghav Chippada – has taken the Indian internet scene by storm. The producer of bizarre, often hilarious, slice-of-life videos, Chippada films himself and his co-star Nithya, doing things that are, well, silly but funny.

With over 4.3 million fans for his channel Fun Bucket Bharghav, the TikTok-er humbly describes himself as a “SouthIndian Tiktok Star” and makes short videos on everything from break-ups and pranks to eating free without wallets.

Nithiya’s such a toxic person, all she ever does is I want this I want that stfu bitch I feel sorry for Baby pic.twitter.com/n8xLEPJI00 — Kuntjeet (@kiiranjjeet99) September 26, 2019

me: -

nobody: -

NOT A SINGLE FUCKING THING: -



nithiya: OMAIGAD OMAIGAD; MY FEHVERET#funbucketbhargav — sharaafat (@sh4raafat) September 27, 2019

I watch funbucketbhargav's tiktok videos only for the omg omg girl 😁 — Samarpita Mukherjee Sharma (@BookLuster) September 26, 2019

I'm dead, people watching funbucketbhargav don't know whether the guy is her bf or her brother 😩😩😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bro "oh my god oh my god" same — kae (@kaejol) September 26, 2019

LMFAOOOOOOO what i don’t get is if funbucketbhargav is her brother or her bf — 🥺 (@timestandsstiII) September 22, 2019

Some fans have also attempted enamoured tributes.