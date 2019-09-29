Play

In an extraordinary incident reported from the United States, a woman’s iPhone was returned to her in working condition 15 months after she dropped it in the Edisto river in South Carolina.

The phone was found in a waterproof cover by YouTuber Michael Bennett while he was scuba-diving in the river. Many people reportedly kayak through the stretch that Bennett was exploring with his friends – the riverbed is full of things that people have dropped in the water.

The woman had lost her phone on June 19, 2018, and said that she had no hope of ever finding it.