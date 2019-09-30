Watch: A United Airlines flight was diverted after a passenger was stuck in the toilet
‘We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologise,’ said United Airlines in their statement.
“We are reaching out to all customers onboard and the customer in the lavatory to apologise,” read a bizarre United Airlines statement after one of its flights had to be diverted after a passenger got stuck in the toilet.
Flight 1554 from Washington, DC was originally scheduled to arrive in San Francisco at 8:38 pm on Wednesday night.
However, after the “lavatory door became inoperative”, trapping a female passenger inside, the flight was diverted and maintenance crew called in to extricate the anxious passenger.
The passengers were then moved to a new aircraft, which continued to their original destination.