It’s social reformer Saint Teresa versus psychiatrist Sigmund Freud in the latest Epic Rap Battle. The channel’s hilarious videos feature imaginary rap battles between historical greats, including Ronald McDonald vs The Burger King, Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg and even Hitler vs Darth Vader.

This video, released just a few days before the channel’s 9th birthday, features Saint Teresa dropping lines such as, “Your obsessed with masturbation but you’re off the beat” and the hilarious, “You’re Freudian slipping”. Retorts from the other side includes, “You’re the fakest sister act since Whoopi Goldberg!”.

Excited fans commented on who they thought won the battle, while the channel posted some hilarious behind the screen snaps from the shoot on their Twitter page.

