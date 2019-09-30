Watch seventeen-year-old singer Billie Eilish’s ‘gravity-defying’ performance on Saturday Night Live
How did she manage to walk on the walls and the ceiling?
Seventeen-year-old singer and songwriter Billie Eilish performed two of her popular songs on the premiere of Saturday Night Live! on September 28. Her eccentric performance on the song Bad Guy, where she appeared to be walking on the walls and the ceiling (video above), took Twitter by storm.
Here’s how Eilish pulled off the stunt:
Eilish also performed another of her famous songs, I Love You, along with her brother Finneas O’Connell.