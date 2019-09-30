Play

Seventeen-year-old singer and songwriter Billie Eilish performed two of her popular songs on the premiere of Saturday Night Live! on September 28. Her eccentric performance on the song Bad Guy, where she appeared to be walking on the walls and the ceiling (video above), took Twitter by storm.

the genius that is @billieeilish just literally turned snl upside down — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) September 29, 2019

I love @BillieEilish and her performance on #SNL was awesome. pic.twitter.com/AXV0ILAbDx — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) September 29, 2019

Here’s how Eilish pulled off the stunt:

Billie Eilish wowed on the season 45 premiere of 'SNL' with a twisted performance — here's how she pulled off this upside down stunt pic.twitter.com/omEMggHKdu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 29, 2019

Eilish also performed another of her famous songs, I Love You, along with her brother Finneas O’Connell.