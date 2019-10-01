A video of a student from Florida in the United States asking another student to be his partner for the homecoming dance has gone viral on social media. Both the students suffer from the genetic disorder Down Syndrome.

David Cowan, a student of Seminole High, Sanford surprised Saris Marie from Lake Brantley High, Altamonte Springs while she was cheering at her school’s football game with a poster that read, “Will you be my sunshine to homecoming?”. Marie readily agreed, and the duo received loud applause from the rest of her cheerleading squad.