Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was showered with love and good wishes from across the country when she turned 90 on September 28. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among those who wished her, posting a seven-minute-long video on Facebook (above).

“We are lucky to have been born in the times of Lata Mangeshkar,” Bachchan said in the video. “It is impossible to reciprocate some credits and blessings...and there are some credits that are just accepted by bowing your head to them,” he added.

Another veteran actor, Dharmendra, also recorded a poem and posted it on Twitter on the occasion.