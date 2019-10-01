Addressing a small gathering of people, Canadian legislator and popular Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh expressed his support to the people of Kashmir. A video of his speech has gone viral on social media.

“The Indian government shut down telephones, cellphone communication, and blocked media. Anywhere in the world, if the cellphones are being blocked, the telephones are being shut down, and the media is not allowed to go there, I can assure you, there are human rights violations going on,” Singh said to his audience.

“I want the people of Kashmir to know that I stand with you, I stand against the injustices happening, and I denounce what India is doing to the people of Kashmir,” Singh added, and the audience responded with loud applause.