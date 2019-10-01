#WATCH A tornado-like cloud formation developed in Sabarkantha district's Talod area yesterday, caused severe damaged to farms in the area. No loss of life was reported. pic.twitter.com/TJtxSmohnW — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

Capturing an unusual natural phenomenon, a video posted on Twitter shows a funnel cloud travelling over farms in Talod, Sabarkantha district. Funnel clouds are heavily condensed and associated with a rotating column of wind extending from the base, but they do not normally touch the ground. When or of they do, they turn into tornadoes.

This particular funnel cloud luckily did not make contact with the ground, which is why the destruction was minimal, with no loss of life of property reported. The farmland that it crossed, however, took a hit – causing serious damage to crops.