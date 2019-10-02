A video that is now viral on social media shows an unidentified woman inside the enclosure of a lion in New York’s Bronx Zoo. The video was recorded by Instagram user Real Sobrino, who said that the woman was already inside the enclosure when he first saw her.

The woman in the video can be seen gesturing in front of the lion, while the animal stared on. A moat separated the woman and the African lion, CBS New York reported. At one point, the woman even danced a little in front of the lion, apparently to tease it.

Although the woman escaped without any injuries, the police are now searching for her and she may face criminal trespassing charges, the CBS New York report added.

In a statement, Bronx Zoo said that “this action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death. Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”