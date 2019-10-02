#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A building collapsed in Mandsaur, after continuous rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/MD1nKVDipn — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

This video of a building crumbling to the ground is a stark and horrifying reminder of the destructive power of rain and floods. This particular building collapsed on October 1 in Mandausar, Madhya Pradesh, after torrential rainfall continued in the state. At last count, 674 people had died in Madhya Pradesh after heavy flooding and rainfall, with over 100,000 buildings damaged.

In 2019, Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest (1203 mm) rainfall since 2013, and the rains are not likely to stop before October 10, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.