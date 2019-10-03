WATCH: When photo ops go horribly wrong! BJP MP Ramkripal Yadav falls off a boat while he was busy getting clicked on a boat. He was in field to take stock of flood situation!



सुशाशन सिर्फ कहानी में, विकास गिर पड़ा पानी में! pic.twitter.com/VLdmyzcHoM — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 2, 2019

The BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav, an MP from Bihar’s Pataliputra constituency, had a rather embarrassing moment when he fell into the water while trying to get his own pictures taken on a makeshift boat. The incident took place on the night of October 2, when Yadav was on his way to assess the flood damage in his constituency.

Yadav’s raft, made of wooden planks and tyres, overturned when a group of people stood on it to have photos taken and videos recorded. Yadav was crossing the Dardha river on a raft because no boats were available, the Times of India reported.