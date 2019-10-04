#WATCH: Two masked men stole gold ornaments worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery store in Trichy on October 2. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/9BIm6ebl3F — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

CCTV footage of a theft that took place in the wee hours of October 2 at Lalitha Jewellers in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu has been posted on Twitter. The two culprits in the video can be seen wearing cat and dog masks while methodically removing pieces of jewellery from their holders on the shelves. According to reports, they drilled a hole in the side wall of the shop to gain entry, and even used red chilli powder to throw off police sniffer dogs.

Employees at the store who showed up early on Wednesday saw several items missing from the gold and diamond sections, and informed the police. Investigation is underway with seven special task forces, forensics and sniffer dogs. Though the exact value and volume of stolen goods is yet to be known in its entirety, police estimates that the value could be around Rs 50 crore.