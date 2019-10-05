Fascinating mirror cups by luycho | IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/hdX69ib6c3 — 9GAG (@9GAG) October 3, 2019

A video originally on Instagram by the Luycho company shows ingenious design – cups that use reflections from the saucers they are placed on to create beautiful patterns. From pandas and butterflies to a bird that appears to flap its wings as one moves the cup, these anamorphic works of teatime art are quite unique.

Since the video began to be shared on social media, the company has apparently received “100-200 DMs (direct messages) every hour,” says their representative Sang Ha Cho in a Facebook post. The company has now posted pricing, order and shipping detail in response to a sudden surge in interested international buyers.