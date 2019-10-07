Watch: Woman fearlessly insults UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on live television
‘That filthy piece of toe-rag.’
A video clip from SkyNews shows a British woman in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency taking offence at the very mention of Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. When a reporter attempts to ask her a question, she cuts her off halfway, saying, “Do not mention that name in front of me,” and goes on to call Johnson a “filthy piece of toe-rag.” Social media users have taken very kindly to her brazenness.