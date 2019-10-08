- Bach in the rain pic.twitter.com/2S4kLvP6QC — Köksal Akın (@newworlddd555) September 27, 2019

In a video posted to Twitter, Nick Squires plays the intricate Prelude in G major from Johann Sebastian Bach’s first cello suite for solo cello. While his solo cello suites were not part of the album Bach in the Rain, this performance appears to be an homage.

A piece that hops and skips around the senses, it seems all the more ethereal when accompanied by actual rain.

Here is full version of the movement, with all its highs and lows, performed by the famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma.