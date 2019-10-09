Play

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be on the Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman on October 25. The promo, posted by Khan, has instantly gone viral.

Described by Khan in a tweet as the “most fun I’ve had being interviewed”, the episode will feature the actor’s conversation with US late-night show host, and include glimpses from Letterman’s visit to Khan’s house in Mumbai during Eid.

The most fun I’ve had being interviewed. Thank u so much @Letterman for being so gracious and all happiness. U r a gentleman sir ! Also @netflix & @NetflixIndia for having me over at NY. https://t.co/3OK6B3plm3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 9, 2019

Announced in May as a standalone special and not as part of the second season, the run-up to the episode has seen both interviewer and interviewee praising each other in interviews before and after the shoot. “I’ve watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I’m a huge fan of his style of interviewing,” Shah Rukh Khan had said in a prepared statement prior to the taping, reported NDTV. “I’m thrilled and honoured to share my story with him.”

Letterman was reported to have said, “The best part of this job that Netflix has been happy to provide for me is to meet people. And after each one of these sessions I think to myself, it is a very smart, very lovely person from whom I have learned things. You [Khan] would maybe be at the top of that list.”

The show’s first season featured in-depth interviews with Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern, while the second featured Kanye West, Melinda Gates, Lewis Hamilton, Ellen DeGeneres and Tiffany Haddish. For Khan to top that list would be quite an achievement.

Not surprisingly, no episode has garnered as much fanfare as this one, as Letterman has himself admitted. Fans cannot contain their excitement.

King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan King Khan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LaTez5KnTB — Shahnawaz 😎 (@iamshanu555) October 9, 2019

Waiting Eagerly for this interview...you will rock ShahRukh..you are such a gentleman & an incredible speaker ,performer a joy to the eyes & to the ears to listen to

Can listen to you all day long ...

Looking forward to be mesmerized 25th #SRK #Letterman pic.twitter.com/Gh1ITkzOK9 — Shirin (@iam4sunrise) October 9, 2019

Love you Shah Sir 😘😘😘😘❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/1g9kBcexc7 — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas) October 9, 2019