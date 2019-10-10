Play

Popular WWE wrestler John Cena appeared on a recent episode of Sunday Today with host Willie Geist to talk about his future with the multi-million dollar professional wrestling company.

“I will never walk away from WWE. That’s the great thing about WWE, you can perform in any capacity, and, as long as I’ve made a promise in the in-ring aspect of things, as long as I can keep up with the current product, I can perform,” WrestlingNews.co quoted Cena as saying.

Cena has been making a foray into Hollywood with movies like Blockers, Daddy’s Home 2 and Bumblebee.

Also an author of children’s books, Cena has been promoting his new work, Elbow Grease vs Motozilla, which “motivates kids to persevere”.