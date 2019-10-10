Play

Popular reptile enthusiast Brian Gundy has released a video appealing to his audience to pass on any information on his stolen snakes and lizard.

Gundy was making a presentation on reptiles at the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Library in San Jose, California on October 5 when his bag of reptiles was stolen. The bag contained a male blue-eyed lucy, a female gold blush mochi, a male caramel albino Burmese python, and a blue-tongued skink.

Worried for the well-being of his reptiles, Gundy – who runs a business called For Goodness Snakes – appealed to his audience to keep an eye open for unusual activity involving exotic reptiles.