Play

A talk by historian and academic Srinath Raghavan on the current state of affairs in Jammu & Kashmir and, as importantly, its history, has revealed several facts that run counter to the popular perception in support of nullifying Article 370. In a lecture titled The State and The Status, organised by public discourse agency Manthan India, Raghavan pointed out that the process of diluting the measures of the Article began long ago.

Outlining the history of Kashmir since independence, Raghavan spoke about how almost all Indian governments – starting with Jawaharlal Nehru in 1953 – have weakened the provisions of special status for the Northern state.

Among the many myths that Raghavan’s long speech punctures are the following: