Ahead of Haryana elections, young YouTuber Goldy Goyat’s video of an interview of current Dabwali MLA and Jannayak Janata Party candidate Naina Singh Chautala has gone viral on social media.

Goyat conducted the interview after Chautala’s party’s recent “Jan Samman Rally”, where she claimed that lakhs of people showed up. While Goyat asked Chautala some important questions about the upcoming elections and how JJP is planning to go about it, the politician appeared more concerned about the boy’s studies and repeatedly questioned him about it.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 21.