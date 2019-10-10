"If you have a broken leg, you'd seek help - so why not do the same for mental health?"



County Down woman Lucinda Graham talks about her health challenges and encourages others to seek help. #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/tnxCyL0m0Q — BBC News NI (@BBCNewsNI) October 10, 2019

Every year, October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day to “raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilise efforts in support of mental health”.

The stigma around mental health treatment has begun shrinking over the years, with more and more young people coming forward to share their stories in order to foster a more sensitised society. Here are some of them.

If you're feeling sad, anxious, angry or stressed, remember you're not alone. Our page has useful advice on how to look after your mental health and how to get help: https://t.co/d1kTYqww8d#WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/NXqbG1QVMX — NHS (@NHSuk) October 10, 2019

Our Activist George shares why #HelloYellow is so important to him 💛 #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/5y9Aa6qBAo — YoungMinds (@YoungMindsUK) October 10, 2019

"If I lived in a cardboard box with my family, I'd be happy."



"I fight to give them hope - so they can wake up and know someone is banging for us." 👊



"If I can come back from where I've come from, so can you!"@Tyson_Fury's most motivational quotes 🙌 #WorldMentalHealthDay pic.twitter.com/ymFFArm5fP — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2019

This comedian uses his mental health problems to good professional advantage.

Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay, so here's a quick joke about my mental health. #MentalHealthAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/2O7ClqINb2 — Mark Grimshaw (@markgrimshaw16) October 10, 2019

Even singer Ed Sheeran and Britain’s Prince Harry are on board.