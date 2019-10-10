‘It’s okay to be not okay’: Watch young people share their stories for World Mental Health Day
‘In truth, I will always be vulnerable to mental health problems, but I’m not defined by them.’
Every year, October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day to “raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilise efforts in support of mental health”.
The stigma around mental health treatment has begun shrinking over the years, with more and more young people coming forward to share their stories in order to foster a more sensitised society. Here are some of them.
This comedian uses his mental health problems to good professional advantage.
Even singer Ed Sheeran and Britain’s Prince Harry are on board.