#WATCH Delhi: A security guard was beaten up by four persons in a hospital premises after he allegedly asked for a parking slip from them. The guard has been admitted at hospital. Four accused have been detained by Police. (9.10) pic.twitter.com/KPzPXDezjw — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

CCTV footage from Wednesday, October 9 at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi shows four men chasing and beating up a lone security guard. The fight allegedly arose from the guard requesting to see their parking slips.

While the footage released does not show the entire fight, the victim has been injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to a report by ANI. Four men have been detained following the scuffle.