Watch: A Delhi hospital security guard was beaten up after asking for a parking slip
The injured guard was admitted to the hospital, and the four attackers have been detained.
CCTV footage from Wednesday, October 9 at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi shows four men chasing and beating up a lone security guard. The fight allegedly arose from the guard requesting to see their parking slips.
While the footage released does not show the entire fight, the victim has been injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to a report by ANI. Four men have been detained following the scuffle.